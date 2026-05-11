Trending News (Monday, May 11, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A cold front is moving through this morning with some clouds and isolated showers, but sunshine returns for the rest of the day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s. Breezy winds gusting up to 45 mph will elevate the fire danger across the Hi-Line and parts of Fergus and Chouteau counties. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Phillips and Valley counties and much of eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

BLM revokes American Prairie bison grazing permits in Montana. Click here.

New details after 2 hikers injured by grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park. Click here.

Electric City Conservatory blooms for Mother’s Day rush. Click here.

Mayfair event features Great Falls vendor. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.