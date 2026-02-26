Trending News (Thursday, February 26, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: HIGH WIND WARNING through 11am Friday. Partly cloudy and very windy. Peak wind gusts will reach 50-70 mph, and up to 100 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Travel is going to be very difficult for high-profile vehicles and those towing trailers. Daytime highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Whooping cough confirmed at Cascade school, prompting concerns.

Great Falls residents discuss data centers.

Montana hockey coach convicted of sexually assaulting boys has been sentenced.

Realtors fear 'unintended consequences' of homestead tax reform in Montana.

