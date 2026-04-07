Trending News (Tuesday, April 7, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Gusty west-southwesterly winds will spread east across the plains of central Montana throughout the morning into the afternoon. Daytime highs reach the 50s and 60s before falling to the 30s and 40s behind a cold front. Increasing clouds with a few passing rain and snow showers.

TRENDING TODAY:

Witness describes intense truck fire in Fergus County as investigation continues. Click here.

Cold Case: the murder of Morris Davis in Great Falls. Click here.

Mystery of 'broken bones' billboards revealed: new orthopedic walk-in clinic. Click here.

Montana ride-share driver navigates gas prices as fuel costs keep rising. Click here.

Investigation into semi truck fire in central Montana

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.