Trending News (Tuesday, May 5, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING TODAY:

Hikers injured by bear(s) in Yellowstone. Click here.

When should you buy or sell in today's market? Click here.

What to know about Malmstrom’s possible nuclear microreactor. Click here.

Helena community mourns death of young motorcyclist. Click here.

The town of Conrad has a new police chief after serving interim role. Click here.

A new police chief for Conrad

WEATHER FORECAST: Passing rain or snow shower. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the 40s and 50s. Gusty north-northwest winds sustained at 10-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.

A hard freeze is expected tonight across most of the area with temperatures dipping into the 20s. Cover up or bring in those sensitive plants!

MTN News

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.