Trending News (Wednesday, March 25, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Winds will pick up as a strong cold front approaches, elevating fire weather conditions during the afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of central and southern Montana, including the Helena area. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 50s and lower 60s, but falling into the 40s during the evening. A few rain showers are possible, switching to bursts of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana Highway Patrol is recruiting troopers to fill rural vacancies. Click here.

'Erratic' behavior by principal causes concern during school trip to Bridger Bowl. Click here.

Great Falls airport avoids TSA delays with private screeners. Click here.

Bus driver shortages continue to strain schools. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.