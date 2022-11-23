Two Butte men dead after Tuesday night shooting

BUTTE — Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at 925 W. Woolman Street on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in uptown Butte at about 9:20 pm.

Officers found two deceased men, both 18 years old. There were also several other people in the residence.

According to police, one of the dead men fired a large caliber handgun, sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The same bullet also struck a second man in the head, causing a fatal injury.

Authorities said the second man had been seated near the first man when the weapon was fired.

Both bodies have been taken to the Montana State Crime lab in Missoula for autopsy.

Names of the individuals are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

“This is an unbelievably sad situation and our thoughts are with the families of both young men," said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

We will update you if we get more information.

