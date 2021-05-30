Two men injured after small plane crashes near Darby

MISSOULA — Two men were injured after a small airplane crashed on Westfork Road near Darby on Saturday afternoon.

The men sustained serious injuries and were taken to Missoula hospitals by helicopter, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed; their names have not been released.

Officials report the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Darby Volunteer Fire Department, and two EMS helicopters responded to the crash.

