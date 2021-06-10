Two people dead in accident at Stillwater Mine near Nye

(THURSDAY, 8:05 a.m.) Stillwater Mine officials confirmed that two employees died in an accident involving a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

The company said in a news release:

It is with deep sadness that we report the loss of two of our fellow colleagues in a vehicle-related accident while working underground at the Stillwater Mine at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. An investigation is underway, and we are working closely with our safety regulators to determine the cause of the accident. At Sibanye-Stillwater, we value safety above all else. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this tragic event.

The names of the two people have not yet been released, nor have any other details about the incident.

We will update you as we get more information.

MTN News

(WEDNESDAY, 9:20 p.m.) Emergency responders are at an incident at the Stillwater Mine near Nye Wednesday evening.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office did not give MTN News details about the nature of the incident, or what they are doing on the scene.

MTN News has also reached out to an official with Sibanye-Stillwater, which owns the mine, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.