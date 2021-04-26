Two people dead in Hauser Reservoir boating accident

HELENA — The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office says two men died in a boating accident on Hauser Reservoir.

According to Undersheriff Brent Colbert, emergency crews responded to a report of a motorboat crash along the shore near Devil's Elbow just after midnight on Monday.

When investigators arrived they found one man deceased. The second man's body was recovered at around 9:00 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as Michael Rice, 42 years old, and Craig Nelson, 51. Both men were from Helena.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will investigate the crash with assistance from the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office.