Two people die in rollover crash near Amsterdam

GALLATIN COUNTY — The Montana Highway Patrol says that two people died in a one-vehicle crash several miles southwest of Amsterdam on Saturday night.

According to MHP, at around 6:00 p.m., a 51-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Bozeman, died at the scene after a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta rollover crash at the intersection of Arnold Road and Schutter Road.

MHP says the vehicle was westbound on Arnold Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at the top of the hill and over-corrected.

The vehicle rolled several times on the dry, gravel road. At this point, MHP has not determined which of the victims was driving the vehicle.

According to MHP, neither the man or nor woman was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the incident.

No further details, including the identification of the people who died, have been released yet.

We will update you if we get more information.