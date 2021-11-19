Two people found dead in Missoula home

MISSOULA — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people at a Missoula home.

Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Reserve Street and 7th Streets at 8:05 a.m. on Friday for reports of suspicious activity.

A female suspect was detained and "two individuals were found deceased at the residence," according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.

An investigation is continuing and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Geneva Zoltek/MTN News

Smith added there is no public safety threat.

The names of the two dead people have not yet been released.

We will update you when we get more information.