Two people hospitalized after a shooting in Billings

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a car caused the car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
It happened just outside the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday night during a performance by the Billings Symphony.
Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the call came in around 7:47 p.m. that a 27-year-old man had been shot inside a vehicle near the 300 block of Broadway.
The vehicle then crashed into a 30-year-old man on a bicycle.
Sgt. Beck says both men were taken to the hospital - the 27-year-old man with critical injuries and the 30-year-old man with serious injuries.
At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been arrested.
We will update you if we get more information.
