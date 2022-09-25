Watch Now
Two people hospitalized after a shooting in Billings

Chance Jordan
Posted at 9:05 AM, Sep 25, 2022
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a car caused the car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.

It happened just outside the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday night during a performance by the Billings Symphony.

Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the call came in around 7:47 p.m. that a 27-year-old man had been shot inside a vehicle near the 300 block of Broadway.

The vehicle then crashed into a 30-year-old man on a bicycle.

Sgt. Beck says both men were taken to the hospital - the 27-year-old man with critical injuries and the 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been arrested.

We will update you if we get more information.

