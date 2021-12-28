Two snowmobilers killed in avalanche near Cooke City

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says that two snowmobilers were caught and killed in an avalanche on Scotch Bonnet Mountain to the north of Cooke City on Monday, December 27, 2021.

At the time of the avalanche, four riders were on the slope; two were able to escape. All members of the group had rescue equipment. The avalanche broke about 5’ deep and approximately 300’ wide on a southeast-facing slope.

Members of Park County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue arrived to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

The names of the two people who died have not yet been released.

Investigators are in Cooke City and will release further details as they become available.

B. Zavora Images of the avalanche on Scotch Bonnet

Consistent snowfall for the last five days in the mountains around Cooke City, West Yellowstone and in the Southern Madison and Southern Gallatin Ranges creates dangerous avalanche conditions.

Human-triggered avalanches are likely on steep wind-loaded slopes and large avalanches could break deeply on buried weak layers.

These conditions will continue while weak layers adjust to the weight of the new snow.

We will update you if we get more information.