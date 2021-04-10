University of Montana's Kyiyo Pow Wow will be done virtually

MISSOULA — A long-standing Native American tradition at the University of Montana is going to have a different look and feel this year. UM's student-organized Kyiyo Pow Wow will present the 53rd annual week of dancing, singing, story sharing and events from April 12 until April 18.

“We regret to have to transition an important and powerful week for our cultures, our families and our University to an online version this year,” said UM student and Kyiyo President Aislyn Baker. “But out of deep respect for elders and our community, we decided to employ an extra precaution of safety this year.”

The weeklong events will be shared on the Kyiyo Pow Wow Facebook page .

Kyiyo Virtual Week events include:



Monday and Tuesday, April 12-13: Traditional cooking with All Nations Health Center, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14: Online auction, 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, April 15: Kyiyo Live, meet-and-greet Kyiyo members, 4-5 p.m.

Friday, April 16: Collegiate and youth specials, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 17: Kyiyo Officer Dance specials, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 18: Winners announced by Ruben Little Head, 5 p.m.

Dance and singing specials require a video submission for the collegiate, teens, juniors, men’s chicken, family hand drum, switch and mother-daughter dance specials. Participants for specials must register online. Winning contestants will be paid via electronic funds transfer.

The UM Native American Law Student Association will also be presenting the 19th annual Indian Law Week 2021, featuring forums and discussions about federal legislative updates on Indian affairs, Native civic engagement, initiatives addressing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, and tax policy that promotes tribal sovereignty.

