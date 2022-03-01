Vehicle reservations for Glacier National Park open Wednesday

Vehicle reservations open up Wednesday, March 2, at 8 a.m. for tickets to use the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park later this spring.

This is the second year Glacier has used this ticketed entry system to try and alleviate long lines and congestion at the park.

Tickets are available for use between May 27 and September 11, which is the busiest time for visitors at the national park.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor Vehicle Reservation Area includes all points between the West Entrance Station, Camas Entrance Station, and Rising Sun checkpoint.

People can reserve a date at https://www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/10087086; an account is required.

Online reservations are recommended, but you can also try calling the Recreation Call Center at 877-444-6777.



