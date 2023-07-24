Victim of grizzly bear attack near West Yellowstone has been identified

BOZEMAN — The woman found dead on the Buttermilk Creek trail near West Yellowstone on Saturday, July 22, 2023, has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office as 48-year-old Amie Adamson of Derby, Kansas.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release that at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, game wardens were notified that a hiker had found a woman dead on the trail, about eight miles west of West Yellowstone.

Officials say at the time of her death, Amie was hiking or running on the trail which she often did early in the morning.

FWP wardens and bear specialists, along with staff from other agencies, found that Adamson had wounds consistent with a bear attack.

They also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site.

Adamson was believed to be alone during the encounter, and no bear spray or firearms were found at the scene.

Wildlife officials did not see any bears or signs of a day bed or animal carcass during the investigation.

Following an investigation, officials say the bear attack did not appear to be predatory.



