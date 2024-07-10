VIDEO: Mutton bustin' - tomorrow's rodeo stars today

In the Western way of life, the goal for some is to one day carry a flag into the rodeo arena. Or maybe it’s to become a world class barrel racer or a famous bull rider.
The dream has to start somewhere, and sometimes it starts with staring down a menacing pack of mutton - a herd of sheep with no regard for youthful pride.
The video above reveals young determination and exuberance of who may turn out to be tomorrow's rodeo stars today.
