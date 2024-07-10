Watch Now
VIDEO: Mutton bustin' - tomorrow's rodeo stars today

Mutton bustin' teardrops and triumphs: Tomorrow's rodeo stars today
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 10, 2024

In the Western way of life, the goal for some is to one day carry a flag into the rodeo arena. Or maybe it’s to become a world class barrel racer or a famous bull rider.

The dream has to start somewhere, and sometimes it starts with staring down a menacing pack of mutton - a herd of sheep with no regard for youthful pride.

The video above reveals young determination and exuberance of who may turn out to be tomorrow's rodeo stars today.

