VIDEO: Mutton bustin' - tomorrow's rodeo stars today

In the Western way of life, the goal for some is to one day carry a flag into the rodeo arena. Or maybe it’s to become a world class barrel racer or a famous bull rider.

The dream has to start somewhere, and sometimes it starts with staring down a menacing pack of mutton - a herd of sheep with no regard for youthful pride.

The video above reveals young determination and exuberance of who may turn out to be tomorrow's rodeo stars today.

