Video shows men taunting a moose in Big Sky neighborhood

BIG SKY — A video sent to MTN News shows two men taunting a wild moose at night in a residential area in Big Sky.

It’s not clear from the video when it happened, but a Facebook post sharing it is dated Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The person filming the video is located at a distance away from the two men, across the street. He can be heard shouting—in profanity-laced language—at the men, telling them to keep away.

The men continue taunting and inching toward the moose until the man closer to it reaches out and touches its flank.

The moose then turns to charge as the man slips and falls on ice, attempting to get away from the moose.

The video ends as the moose begins charging. It’s not clear if the man was injured.

Moose generally avoid contact with people, but can be unpredictable and aggressive if approached, so wildlife experts advise keeping your distance.

MTN News has tried to contact Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and we have a reporter investigating the incident.

We will update you if we get more information.