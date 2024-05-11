Viewer Photos: Aurora Borealis (May 2024)

The Aurora Borealis - often called Northern Lights - danced across Montana skies on Friday, May 10, 2024, and into Saturday morning. KRTV viewers captured some beautiful photographs of the light show - thank you for sharing your pictures!
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo
- Aurora Borealis over MontanaPhoto by: Viewer Photo