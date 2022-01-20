Vigil planned for missing Montana woman Rebekah Barsotti

MISSOULA — A vigil will be held on Thursday at the Mineral County Courthouse in Superior for Rebekah Barsotti, who has been missing since July 2021.

Barsotti, 34 years old, was last seen on July 20 when she went hiking along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County along with her dog Cerberus.

Cerberus was found dead several days later about ten miles downstream from where Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth believes both went into the water.

The parents of Barsotti are asking for the public to attend the vigil from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in Superior.

They have been trying to keep her name in the public eye and trying to find out if anyone knows anything about her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 406-822-3555.