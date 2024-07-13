Water line breaks reported in Fort Benton

The Chouteau County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday morning (July 13, 2024) that the city of Fort Benton is currently experiencing several water line breaks.
They ask that people please try to conserve water.
The dispatch center does not have any additional information, so please do not call in reference to the water issue.
The city is working on it and will provide updates when available.
