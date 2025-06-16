Over the weekend, a series of thunderstorms rolled across parts of Montana, causing some property damage.

One storm that developed over Teton County brought damaging wind gusts, funnel clouds, and golf-ball to grapefruit-sized hail to portions of central Montana on Sunday.

Family reacts to strong storms:

Weekend storms rock parts of Montana

"It was a lot worse than anything we've ever seen out here," said Owen Stong.

The powerful storm moved through Cascade County and eventually caused a tornado warning over Chouteau County.

The supercell's strong updrafts created a hail core that moved through the county, dropping large hail.

"We got broken windows. All of our siding is destroyed," said Stong.

For the Stong family, who have been Highwood residents for about seven years, this was an unprecedented weather event.

Ellie Stong said, "In our history of being here, I've never seen a storm like that. And it was fast. It went through quick, but it left a trail of destruction behind it."

Another supercell dropped large hail over Judith Basin and Fergus Counties.

In total, there were 116 storm reports across Montana on Sunday.

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service late Sunday afternoon after radar showed strong rotation near Highwood and surrounding areas.

This severe weather season is already proving much more active than last year.

At this time last year, the National Weather Service in Great Falls had only issued nine severe thunderstorm warnings; this year they have already issued 62.