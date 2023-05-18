Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality across Montana

Air quality in some parts of Montana continues to suffer due to wildfire smoke being blown into Montana from dozens of wildfires burning Alberta and British Columbia; there are no large fires burning in Montana.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for all of Montana until at least 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Unhealthy air quality is expected in some areas.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality website (link) highlights six color-coded classifications of air quality:



MAROON : Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

: Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected. PURPLE : Very Unhealthy - health alert - the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

: Very Unhealthy - health alert - the risk of health effects is increased for everyone. RED : Unhealthy - some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

: Unhealthy - some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. ORANGE : Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. YELLOW : Moderate - air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

: Moderate - air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. GREEN: Good - air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Miles City and Broadus are listed as Very Unhealthy; Sidney, Malta, Havre, Libby, and Thompson Falls are listed as Unhealthy; Billings, Cut Bank, Kalispell, and Seeley Lake are listed as Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups; Great Falls, Lewistown, Helena, Bozeman, and Butte are listed as Moderate.

Montana Department of Environmental Quality Air quality across Montana (May 17, 2023)

When air quality is HAZARDOUS, all children and adults should avoid or limit all outdoor exertion.

When air quality is VERY UNHEALTHY, active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion.

When air quality is UNHEALTHY, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children, and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

When air quality is UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.

When air quality is MODERATE, unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

When air quality is GOOD, no health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range

