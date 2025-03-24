GREAT FALLS — The town of Wolf Point hosted a rally on Saturday, March 22, 2025, to protest violence in the community.

Wolf Point hosts anti-violence rally

Debbie McShane, one of the event organizers, shared photos with MTN News and wrote:

Lance FourStar lead some young activists here to step up to help with security in Wolf Point. Frances Weeks talked to them about her background as law enforcement for years and then how she lost her son to violence.

Lance Four Star…… Opening remarks

Violence on the reservation update since last death-Gifford Standing

Reviewing options: Community Patrols – Good Will Ambassadors

Assessment and Analyzing Community Tension breeding factors

Next Steps: Convening meeting with Wolf Point Police Chief & Scheduling of Community and Police “If You See Something, Report It.”

Next Steps: Wolf Point has had overwhelming violence that needs to be addressed.

McShane said that another rally will be held in Poplar on Saturday, April 5, 2025.