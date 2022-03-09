Wolverine caught on video in Lewistown

GREAT FALLS — It’s not often that wolverines are captured in photos or video - but it’s happened twice within a few days in our region.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 9, Nick Nowak saw one of the elusive creatures near Tractor Supply in Lewistown in central Montana.

Nowak shared photos and a video: “Never a dull moment around here, spotted a Wolverine at work today up by Tractor Supply.”

He told MTN News: “Saw him out in a field and turned truck around and saw him running down the road and got that video of him running away.”

Just after noon, the Fergus County Sheriff's Office said: "Wolverine has been pushed out of town and headed away from us."

From the Montana Field Guide :

The Wolverine is a bear-like mustelid with massive limbs and long, dense, dark brown pelage, paler on the head, with two broad yellowish stripes extending from the shoulders and joining on the rump. Variable white or yellowish markings are often present on the throat and chest. The tail is bushy. The feet are relatively large (6.5 to 11.3 centimeters total length) with robust claws. Wolverines weigh between 7 and 32 kilograms and range from 0.9 to 1.1 meters in length.

And on Saturday, March 5, a father and daughter enjoying a trip to Yellowstone National Park came across a wolverine.

Father and daughter spot elusive wolverine in Yellowstone National Park

Biologists estimate there are only about a half-dozen wolverines in Yellowstone at any given time, so sightings are far and few in between.

