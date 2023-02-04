Woman shares video of an 'explosion' in the sky above Billings

A woman saw what she claims was a possible explosion in the sky over Billings on Friday, February 3, 2022, and she shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

Dolly Moore, who lives near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Shiloh Road, posted on Twitter that she saw a jet go by and then heard what she described as an explosion in the sky. A loud noise can be heard in the video, but it's unclear where it's coming from.

MTN News interviewed Moore and confirmed she shot this video on Friday:

Ok, so here’s what I just caught I few minutes ago out my window. I saw a jet go by so fast and then explosion in the sky. Holy crap! Billings MT. pic.twitter.com/swr8ERC6pf — Dolly Moore (@MMtTreasures) February 4, 2023

The City of Billings posted on Twitter at 6:44 pm:

We are aware of the video shared on Twitter and claims of a “massive explosion” over Billings. However, our PD, Fire & airport have NOT been called to any incidents related to this video and there haven’t been any plane crashes picked up on radar

At 7:18 pm, the City of Billings said officials have confirmed with Montana Disaster & Emergency Services and with Governor Greg Gianforte that there have not been any explosions in, around, or across Montana: "They are aware of the video and it can not be substantiated."

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told MTN News his office has received multiple reports but also could not verify it.

Tensions are high since an object identified as a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted above Billings on Wednesday.

Military planes were sent to the area to shoot it down, but they were later ordered to stand down.

The Pentagon has been monitoring the flight of the balloon, and additional sightings of the balloon have been reported in the Midwestern U.S.

We will update you if we get more information.