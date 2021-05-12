Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Woman found dead in Clark Fork River has been identified

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News file
Missoula Police Crusier
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 00:31:26-04

MISSOULA — Authorities have identified Kimberly A. Michell of Missoula as the woman whose body was found Saturday morning in the Clark Fork River.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said that Michell was 52 years old.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a body in the river near the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

MPD spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said the body was found submerged in shallow water about five feet from the north shoreline of the river.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," the Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!