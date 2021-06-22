Woman injured by bison in Yellowstone National Park

A woman hiking in Yellowstone National Park was injured by a bison on Sunday.

According to Linda Veress, public information specialist for YNP, the 30-year old woman and a companion were hiking on the Storm Point Trail mid-afternoon on Sunday when it happened.

Veress said that although park officials can confirm the encounter, it's not clear how it occurred, including whether the woman got too close to the bison or not.

The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with what Veress said are "significant" injuries.

The extent of her injuries and her current condition are not known at this time.

Veress said the park does not have photos or video of the encounter, and no further information is available at this time.

We will update you if we get more details.



Bison are the largest mammals in North America. They can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand up to six feet tall, according to the Department of Interior .

Yellowstone National Park reminds visitors that wildlife is exactly that - wild - and must be treated as such. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes; and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Click here for more information about safety at Yellowstone National park .

