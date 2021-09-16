Woman sustains 'significant' thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

A Rhode Island woman sustained "significant" burns at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday morning, according to park officials.

A news release says that the 19-year-old woman is a concessions employee at the park and received initial treatment from park rangers for second and third-degree burns to five percent of her body.

The woman was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then flown to the Burn Center at East Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated, and no further details have been released at this point.

The woman's current condition is not known at this time.

The release said this is the first significant injury in a thermal area in 2021. The Yellowstone National Park website provides the following information about safety around thermal features:



Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.

Do not touch thermal features or runoff.

Swimming or soaking in hot springs is prohibited. More than 20 people have died from burns in Yellowstone’s hot springs.

Pets are prohibited in thermal areas.

Do not throw objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features.

Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas. If you begin to feel sick while exploring geyser basins, leave the area immediately.

We will update you if we get more information.