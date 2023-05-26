Woman who died in Glacier National Park identified as college student

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, May 22, 2023, a woman died in Glacier National Park after she fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge.

On Friday, May 26, park officials identified the woman as Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani of Lawrence, Kansas; she was 28 years old.

She had just finished the first year of a graduate degree program at the University of Kansas and was on a road trip tour of national parks to celebrate.

Friends traveling with her said she was a risk taker who loved getting in and being near water.

Park officials said on Tuesday that she was seen in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars near bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out.

They immediately began CPR and sent people to notify rangers and call 911.

Flathead County Dispatch received and diverted the call to Glacier National Park Dispatch. National Park Service staff, an ALERT helicopter, and Three Rivers Ambulance mobilized after learning about the incident.

Alquahtani was declared dead by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek. Rangers litter-carried the woman out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was then transferred to funeral services.

Park staff said in a news release:

Law enforcement investigators say there are no indications of foul play. The area where this incident occurred is off-trail and many visitors take the same risk. Water-related incidents like this are the number one cause of death at Glacier National Park. Visitors are asked to take extra precautions when approaching areas with water, especially during spring runoff.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter