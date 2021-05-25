Yellowstone National Park asks for help identifying woman who approached bears

Yellowstone National Park rangers are asking for help identifying a woman who was seen approaching grizzly bears in the Roaring Mountain area.

The woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs at around 4:45 p.m. on May 10 at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot, rangers said in a social media post .

The mother bear charged the woman, and she walked away from the bears, rangers said. The woman appears to be in her mid-30s, with brown hair, and is heavy-set and wearing black clothing.

If you have information that could help, you're asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch: call/text: 888-653-0009; online: www.nps.gov/ISB; email: nps_isb@nps.gov.



Wild animals in Yellowstone National Park are exactly that - wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, visitors must give it space. Yellowstone National Park guidelines state that visitors must stay 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.