Young man dies in apparent hunting accident in Ravalli County

A 21-year-old man from Conner in Ravalli County died in an apparent hunting accident in the West Fork area on Sunday morning.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says deputies responded after being notified by people who found the man near a trailhead.

Sheriff Holton said the young man died from an apparent single gunshot wound.

He said the investigation continues, but at this point, there is nothing to indicate the shooting was anything other than a tragic accident.

The victim was hunting alone, and there is no evidence any other people were involved.

The victim's name is not being released until the family has time to contact relatives and friends.