Youth Dynamics announces new fundraising campaign

BILLINGS — As the need for mental health services escalates across Montana, and the state's Medicaid system makes financial cuts to reimbursement of services, Youth Dynamics of Montana is saying it's time to step up.

On Friday, the non-profit behavioral health treatment service focused on trauma-impacted children, announced a $3 million fundraising campaign across the state.

Youth Dynamics CEO Dennis Sulser says the group provides services to more than 2,700 Montana kids in 31 community centers and group homes, located in 19 Montana towns.

Sulser, also a former educator and West High School principal, has spent decades with kids, so he’s happy to say recent data from the state of Montana backs up the program’s success.

"Those children that have been studied over the last few years, from our agency that have received case management, 97% of them, while receiving case management, advanced a grade level. There's not graduation rates like that. Nor pass rates, and our kids have a significant emotional disability," said Sulser.

From the Youth Dynamics website :

Youth Dynamics is a welcoming place for families. We work with all families — natural, biological, foster, and adoptive. Our goal is to provide mental health treatment for kids with behavioral challenges and offer support and resources to their families. Whether you are already working with us or are looking for help, we are here for you!



We are a Montana non-profit children’s mental health agency, since 1981. Providing evidence-based treatment for kids, our staff help families grow and are helpful professionals offering excellent mental health treatment options across Montana. We have 31 locations across the state and, in most cases, serve communities within 60 miles of an office.

Sulser announced that donors have already stepped up and raised $2.1 million toward the goal.