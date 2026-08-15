Montana hemp processors praise Senate delay of ban on floral hemp products

SUN RIVER — Pat Farrell, CEO of Big Sky Scientific — one of the largest hemp processors in the nation — said the U.S. Senate's vote to delay a hemp ban is "a huge win for Montana."

Watch the full story below:

Hemp processors, farmers praise Senate delay on ban

Hemp products containing less than 0.3% THC by dry weight were legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill. But legislation signed last year would have dramatically lowered the legal amount of THC allowed in a container after Nov. 12. The U.S. Senate recently voted to delay that ban until December, giving Congress more time to craft a more permanent solution.

"This is a huge win for the nation. And this is a huge win for Montana," Farrell said.

Big Sky Scientific, based in Sun River, sources hemp and extracts CBD, refining it into concentrated products. From gummies to tinctures to beverages, floral hemp products are used to help with sleep, anxiety and inflammation.

"We manage extremely high-quality products by sourcing hemp and extracting CBD out of that and refining that into concentrated safe products," Farrell said.

Proponents of the original ban pointed to doctored hemp products making their way into the hands of children.

"The intention of the Farm Bill was to allow farmers to have a crop that was very useful and sustainable. But then when people started to manipulate it, that's the kind of stuff that we need to crack down on," Beth Price, an Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention specialist, said.

Farrell said the uncertainty surrounding the legislation has taken a toll on the industry.

"It's been extremely hard on ourselves, our farmers, our customers, consumers. You name it. It's been quite difficult and it's extremely hard to plan," Farrell said.

Farrell said the extension is paving the way for broader regulation of the industry, including a bipartisan effort involving Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy.

"It's an extension so that senators like Sen. Sheehy and Sen. (Amy) Klobuchar (a Minnesota Democrat) can get comprehensive language in to regulate this industry and let farmers and business owners get to work and let consumers, get safe products, that they can count on," Farrell said.

The delay on the hemp ban still needs to pass the U.S. House.