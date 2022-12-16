Montana Lottery announces winning ticket for $25K 'early bird' prize

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery conducted an "early bird" drawing at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, for a big prize in its annual Montana Millionaire event.

The Montana Lottery hosts two such "early bird" drawings each year ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.

The winning ticket number in Friday's drawing for a $25,000 prize is 269399. There is no word yet on where the winning ticket was sold.

The $100,000 drawing was on November 25; the winning ticket for that prize was #080647, and it was sold in the town of Laurel.

The drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between December 26, 2022, and January 1, 2023; the exact date has not yet been determined.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula. Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.

