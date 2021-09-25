1 person dies in rollover crash near Lolo

GREAT FALLS — A 62-year-old man died on Friday in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 West in Lolo.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported the man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 6 p.m. when he veered off the right side of the road near mile marker 23.

The man then attempted to overcorrect, and the truck skidded and rolled over on the side of the road.

The man died at nearby hospital.

The man was wearing a seat belt, according to the MHP.

The MHP says that impaired driving and/or excessive speed were not factors in the crash.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The man's name has not yet been released.