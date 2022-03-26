Montana resident with ties to the 'Toy Box Killer' raises concern in community

HAMILTON — More 20 years ago, a serial killer named David Parker Ray in New Mexico was convicted for his crimes, which included torture and kidnapping.

While those crimes were states away, the issue has landed in Western Montana as the killer's accomplice now lives in the Bitterroot.

MTN News has received numerous messages asking about Cynthia Hendy, a convicted accomplice to Ray's, known as the “Toy Box Killer."

Ray was convicted of kidnaping, rape, and torture in New Mexico in 2000. He is also suspected to have killed dozens of his victims. He died in 2002 in prison.

Hendy now lives in Hamilton after serving 18 years in New Mexico for her involvement. Hamilton community members expressed frustration and worry on social media about having Hendy live close to a local school.

In Montana, offenders can register as sexual or violent offenders, or both. When registering, there are several tiers in which they fall into based on what their sentencing judge assigns them.

Think of it as a scale: Offenders at the bottom of the scale do not have limits on where they can live. But offenders at the top of the scale must follow certain laws with these restrictions.

If the crime does not occur in Montana, but the convicted offender moves to the state, Montana law can adopt the level assigned by the sentencing judge.

In this case, Hendy is at the bottom of the scale. Therefore, there is no law prohibiting where she can live.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton confirmed to MTN News that Hendy is registered and has been in compliance since her move to Montana.