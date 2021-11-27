Missoula man reported missing found dead in Idaho

Authorities in Idaho have discovered the body of a man reported missing in Missoula several weeks ago.

Michael Edward Lopez, 71 years old, was reported missing November 10 after he left Missoula en route to Caldwell, Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

Searchers discovered the body in his green Dodge Ram pickup off of state Highway 21 about four miles south of Lowman, Idaho, at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Idaho police said Lopez's cell phone had pinged at a nearby tower.

His pickup was spotted by a private helicopter crew, which aided Boise County sheriff's deputies in the search.

Lopez was identified by the Boise County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.