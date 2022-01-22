Truck driver dies in I-90 crash near Bozeman

GREAT FALLS — A semi truck driver died Friday after he drove off the I-90 bridge east of Bozeman and crashed on Fort Ellis Road below.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the driver, a 57-year-old man from Paris, Texas, died at the scene.

The driver was westbound on Interstate 90 several miles east of Bozeman at about 8:45 a.m. when he drove off the left side of the road and into the median.

He went between the bridge decks, hit an embankment, and stopped on Fort Ellis Road, which runs underneath the interstate, according to the MHP.

The road was wet with light snow at the time, according to MHP Trooper Jeffrey Clinton.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, and was the only occupant of the truck.

There are no indications the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The man's name has not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.