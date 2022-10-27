Candidate Profiles: House District 21 (video)

Watch Now
Candidate Profiles: House District 21

Candidate Profiles: House District 21
The two candidates for Montana House District 21 are Ed Buttrey and Lela Graham. The general election is on Tuesday, November 8.

Extended interviews with both candidates will be added to this article within 24 hours.

For more information about voting in Montana, visit the Secretary of State website.

