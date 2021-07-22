Bryce Bennett is resigning from the Montana Senate

MISSOULA — Montana State Senator Bryce Bennett plans to resign his seat effective August 2 to embark on a new career in Washington, D.C.

Bennett was elected from Missoula at 25 years old and became the first openly gay man to ever serve in the Montana Legislature.

Bennett, a Democrat, served in the Montana House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019 before being elected to the Montana Senate in 2019.

“Even though I’m leaving this seat, my deep love and dedication to the people of Missoula and Montana will never change. Serving you has been a dream come true and I will remain grateful for this amazing opportunity to be your champion in the legislature forever. Thank you.” Bennett added.

“I am beyond grateful for the trust Missoulians have given me to serve you for ten years in the Montana Legislature. Despite the immense challenges we have faced, I have always loved this work because it matters. Whether it was leading the charge for voting rights, standing up for LGBTQ+ equality, or defending so much of what makes Montana special, it’s been an honor to be in the arena for our values.” - Bryce Bennett