Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan is stepping down

HELENA — Jeff Mangan, the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, announced on Monday, October 3, 2022, that he will be stepping down from his position effective November 7.

Mangan took over the office that enforces campaign, ethics, and lobbying laws in 2017, succeeding Jonathan Motl. From 1999 to 2006, Mangan represented Great Falls as a Democrat in the Montana Legislature

Magan wrote on social media: “I am grateful to Montana's state & local gov't employees who have chosen public service; I am grateful for Montana's hard working elected & public officials across the state; I am thankful for the work of the previous COPP Commissioners & staff; and to the dedicated COPP team whom I've had the pleasure of working with through my term…”

His term as Commissioner was set to end in January 2023. Montana law allows for a single six-year term.

Mangan’s replacement will be appointed by Governor Greg Gianforte. A list of candidates will be put forth by a four-member nomination committee composed of the speaker of the house, the president of the senate, and the minority leaders of both houses of the Montana Legislature. The candidate list will consist of two to five candidates.

If the nomination committee fails to submit names agreed to by the majority of the nomination committee members, the governor may appoint anyone who meets the qualifications.



