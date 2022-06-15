Montana Secretary of State: Independent Gary Buchanan qualifies for November ballot

HELENA — Billings businessman Gary Buchanan will appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for Montana's eastern congressional district.

The Montana Secretary of State's Office confirmed in a news release Wednesday that Buchanan had gathered the more than 8,700 signatures he needed to qualify for the general election.

In his career, Buchanan served about half a dozen governors, including Republican Gov. Marc Racicot. Racicot endorsed Buchanan alongside Democrat Dorothy Bradley, who opposed Racicot in Montana’s 1992 gubernatorial election.

“More than anything my career,” Buchanan previously told MTN News. “Whether it’s in business or serving in the public area I’ve been able to communicate and talk to both parties and I can certainly talk now to the fastest growing part of Montana politics, which are independents.”

The partisan bickering is souring people on the major parties, Buchanan said. About 42% of Americans identify as independent, according to an April 2022 Gallup survey However, some analysis shows the unwillingness to identify with a party is more about avoiding stigma.

The race for Montana's eastern congressional district is now a four-person contest between Independent Buchanan, Republican nominee U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, Democratic candidate Penny Ronning and Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin.

Montana gained the additional U.S. house district after 30 years as a single statewide district. The new eastern congressional district includes the cities of Billings, Glendive, Great Falls, Helena and Miles City.