Montanans attend and participate in Republican National Convention

HELENA — As the Republican National Convention gets underway in Milwaukee, Montanans will have roles on and off the main stage.

Montana has 31 voting delegates at this year’s convention. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen officially delivered their votes to former President Donald Trump on Monday during the roll call of states that cemented him as the GOP nominee for president.

“We stand with a leader who has reshaped America politics and reinvigorated our spirit as a nation,” said Jacobsen. “He delivered on his promises: record job growth, historic tax cuts, securing our border and protecting our Second Amendment.”

Also among those on hand for the roll call were Montana State Auditor and U.S. House candidate Troy Downing, Montana Republican Party chair Don Kaltschmidt and vice-chair State Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway.

During the roll call, Trump announced he would select U.S. Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as his vice-presidential nominee. The decision drew praise from Montana Republicans.

“Congratulations to my friend JD Vance on his selection to be President Trump’s running mate,” said U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in a statement. “JD is a successful businessman, Marine veteran, and connects with the working class voters we need to win this election. President Trump made a great choice selecting JD Vance for Vice President.”



“I’m excited to see a young veteran bring a new perspective to our nation’s leadership,” said U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke on the social media platform X. “JD Vance is a Marine, smart and very capable conservative who is still a political outsider. We haven’t had a veteran in the White House since George Bush, that’s about to change with Trump-Vance. Semper Fi.”

“President Trump made an outstanding choice with J.D. Vance to serve as the next Vice President of the United States! It's time to unite our country,” said Governor Greg Gianforte on X. “I look forward to working with @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance1 to fight inflation, secure our southern border, and Make America Great Again.”

On Tuesday evening, U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy – the Republican standard-bearer in one of the most closely watched races in the country – is expected to address the convention.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be speaking in support of President Trump’s America First agenda at the Convention and honored to stand with President Trump as we work together to unite our great nation, Make Montana Affordable Again, and save America,” Sheehy said in a statement. “President Trump is the strong leader we need right now to heal our country, and this November, we’re going to elect true American Warriors to win back the U.S. Senate and White House.”

Daines – chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and leader of the GOP’s national Senate campaign efforts – will also be speaking at the convention.