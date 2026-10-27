MT HD 19 races features rematch as Jane Weber looks to hold seat against Hannah Trebas

GREAT FALLS — For voters in Montana’s House District 19, some familiar names are back on the ballot this election cycle.

Watch the full story:

Weber faces Trebas again in MT HD 19 race

The downtown area features a rematch of familiar foes in the race for representation in the Montana House.

House District 19 encompasses the entire business district from the Civic Center to 20th Street on the south side of town, then heading up to 3rd Avenue North where it goes west to 15th Street and heads north to the river.

The incumbent is Jane Weber, seeking her second term in office.

Watch the full interview with Jane Weber:

Full interview with Jane Weber

Weber has lived in Great Falls most of her life.

She went to the forestry school at the University of Montana and had a long career with the Forest Service that culminated with her managing the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center for 10 years.

She also served for a decade as a Cascade County Commissioner.

Weber says on the campaign trail she highlights her efforts to lower property taxes, expand healthcare coverage and improve pay for public school teachers.

“Across the state of Montana, our wages were so low for starting teachers, we couldn't even get our own Montana graduates with a teaching degree to apply for our jobs. They were going out of state, and I want our Montana kids teaching our Montana kids. They know our state. They know our people,” said Weber.

Once again, Weber is facing Republican Hannah Trebas in the race, whom she defeated two years ago by just over 300 votes.

Trebas was born on the Hi-Line and raised in Great Falls. She’s the wife of current state Sen. Jeremy Trebas.

Two years ago, she told MTN she had spent 12 years educating her kids at home. She declined MTN's request for an interview.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.