MTN Leading Look (June 7, 2022)

Dianne Parker has a look at the top mid-day news for Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
- A 44-year old is missing after her raft overturned on the Stillwater River; click here for details.
- Judge hears arguments in death penalty case against Patricia Batts in connection with the death of her grandson; click here to read more.
- One of the last remaining drive-in movie theaters in Montana burned to the ground; click here for more information.
