MTN Leading Look (May 17, 2022)

Posted at 1:54 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 16:02:50-04

  • A man is facing a charge of negligent homicide in connection with the death of Justin Lopez in Fergus County - details.
  • Tyler Uhrich is being charged with deliberate homicide for the death of Rozlyn Bluemel in Lake County - details.
  • President Joe Biden was in Buffalo, New York, to deliver remarks on the shooting that left 10 people dead.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk is temporarily pausing his takeover of Twitter after he questioned its number of users

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

