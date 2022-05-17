MTN Leading Look (May 17, 2022)
- A man is facing a charge of negligent homicide in connection with the death of Justin Lopez in Fergus County - details.
- Tyler Uhrich is being charged with deliberate homicide for the death of Rozlyn Bluemel in Lake County - details.
- President Joe Biden was in Buffalo, New York, to deliver remarks on the shooting that left 10 people dead.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk is temporarily pausing his takeover of Twitter after he questioned its number of users
TRENDING ARTICLES
