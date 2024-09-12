Comparing prices and sizes: McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Five Guys

CINCINNATI — Fast food is a fact of life for busy families on the go. The reality is sometimes you just need to swing through a drive-through to grab dinner, but even that can be expensive nowadays!

We went to four popular restaurants — Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King and Five Guys — and ordered the same thing: a small cheeseburger and a small order of French fries.

We brought them all back to our newsroom and weighed them using a food scale to find out which restaurant gets you the most food for the best price.

Here’s what we found:

Cheeseburger:



McDonald’s: 4.3 oz

Burger King: 4.1 oz

Wendy’s: 4.2 oz

Five Guys: 6.6 oz

Fries:



McDonald’s: 1.9 oz

Burger King: 4.3 oz

Wendy’s: 3.8 oz

Five Guys: 8 oz

Price:



McDonald’s: $5.18

Burger King: $5.49

Wendy’s: $4.64

Five Guys: $11.58

So: what’s the verdict?

While Five Guys gave us a lot more food, the price was more than double some of the other restaurants.

The other three restaurants were comparable in price and weight, only separated by a few ounces and a few cents.



Excluding Five Guys, McDonald’s had the biggest burger and Burger King gave us the most fries. However, Wendy’s was the cheapest at just $4.64.

Keep that in mind next time you need to pick up burgers and fries for the family, so you don’t waste your money.

