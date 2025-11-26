International tourists will pay more to access U.S. national parks

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — International visitors will soon face much higher costs to visit America's most popular national parks, including Yellowstone, as new fees take effect in January.

The Interior Department announced that foreign visitors will pay an additional $100 per person on top of standard entrance fees at 11 major parks starting next month. International tourists can also purchase an annual pass for $250, more than triple the $80 fee U.S. residents pay.

According to a release, under the new system, the America the Beautiful passes – including Annual, Military, Senior, 4th Grade and Access – will be available in a fully digital format through Recreation.gov. Visitors will be able to purchase and use their passes instantly, store them on mobile devices and link them to physical cards for added convenience. Digital validation tools and updated training for field staff will reportedly ensure faster entry and a smoother visitor experience across the National Park System.

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”

The release also states that U.S. residents will continue to enjoy affordable pricing, while nonresidents will pay a higher rate to help support the care and maintenance of America’s parks.

The price increase comes as international tourism to the U.S. is already declining.

The Department also highlighted resident-only patriotic fee-free days for 2026:

President’s Day (February 16, 2026)

Memorial Day (May 25, 2026)

Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday (June 14, 2026)

Independence Day weekend (July 3–5, 2026)

110th Birthday of the National Park Service (August 25, 2026)

Constitution Day (Sept. 17, 2026)

Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday (Oct. 27, 2026)

Veteran’s Day (November 11, 2026)

For more information on digital passes, pricing updates, and how to prepare for the 2026 changes, visit https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm or Recreation.gov.