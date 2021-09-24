2 co-hosts of 'The View' test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Kamala Harris interview

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Two co-hosts of “The View” tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

On live TV, regular host Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro were asked to step away from the table.

With just Joy Behar and Sara Haines on the set, the hosts of the ABC talk show explained that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive.

“What happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK I’m sure because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo,” said Behar.

The interview with Harris was delayed and later held virtually.

.@VP Harris: "Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse." pic.twitter.com/m5NMwT5dk8 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021

It was Harris’ sixth appearance on the show, but her first as the vice president, The Associated Press reports. The panelists were set to question her on the pandemic, Afghanistan, the border crisis, and other topics.

This story is developing and will be updated.